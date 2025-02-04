Carlisle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $162.8…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $162.8 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $3.57 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.47 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.48 per share.

The diversified manufacturer posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.31 billion, or $27.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 billion.

