CareDx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — BRISBANE, Calif. (AP) — CareDx Inc. (CDNA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $87.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brisbane, California-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 18 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $52.5 million, or 93 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $333.8 million.

CareDx expects full-year revenue in the range of $365 million to $375 million.

CareDx shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

