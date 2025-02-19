Capstone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.9…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Wednesday reported profit of $45.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $446.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.9 million, or 11 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSFFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSFFF

