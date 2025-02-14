Capstone Green: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported a fiscal…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGEH) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

Capstone Green shares closed at 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 51 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.