Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $547 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of $4.61. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.25 billion.

