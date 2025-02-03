Capital Southwest: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.3 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $16.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $52 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.6 million.

