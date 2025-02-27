Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.52…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.52 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.4 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.12 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.79 billion.

