Camtek: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $33 million.

The Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $117.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $118.5 million, or $2.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $429.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $118 million to $120 million.

Camtek shares have risen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

