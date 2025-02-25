Camping World: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6…

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $31.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $38.6 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $6.1 billion.

