Cameco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $96.5 million.…

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $96.5 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $845.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $125.5 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.29 billion.

Cameco shares have fallen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCJ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.