California Water Service Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190.8 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

