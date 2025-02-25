Caesars Entertainment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $278 million, or $1.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.25 billion.

