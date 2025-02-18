Cadence: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $340.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $3.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.64 billion.

Cadence expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.65 to $6.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion.

Cadence shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $300.43, a climb of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDNS

