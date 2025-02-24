Cabot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $297 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $297 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.4 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $1.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.46 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRA

