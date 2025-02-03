Cabot: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $93 million. On a…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $93 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of $1.67. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.76 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $955 million in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.40 to $7.80 per share.

Cabot shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $84.87, a climb of 16% in the last 12 months.

