Cable One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $105.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $18.71. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.53 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $387.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.5 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.58 billion.

Cable One shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $266.65, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

