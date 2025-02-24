BWX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $71 million.

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $746.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $738 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $281.9 million, or $3.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.40 to $3.55 per share, with revenue expected to be $3 billion.

BWX shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.