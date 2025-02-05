Bunge Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $602 million.…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bunge Global SA (BG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $602 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had profit of $4.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.13 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The agribusiness and food company posted revenue of $13.54 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.14 billion, or $7.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $53.11 billion.

Bunge Global shares have decreased 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.