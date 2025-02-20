Builders FirstSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $190.2…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $190.2 million.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $3.82 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $9.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.4 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.5 billion to $17.5 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

