Buenaventura: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) — LIMA, Peru (AP) — Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The miner posted revenue of $299.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $402.7 million, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

Buenaventura shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 16% in the last 12 months.

