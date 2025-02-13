Bruker: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $13.7 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $979.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $113.1 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.37 billion.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.67 to $2.72 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.47 billion to $3.54 billion.

Bruker shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.

