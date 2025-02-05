Brooks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $147.5 million in the period.

Brooks shares have increased almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

