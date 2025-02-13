Brookfield Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $432 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Corporation (BN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $432 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The asset management company posted revenue of $19.43 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $641 million, or 31 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $86.01 billion.

Brookfield Corp. shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 43% in the last 12 months.

