Brookdale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $83.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $780.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $201.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.13 billion.

Brookdale shares have increased slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $5.30, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

