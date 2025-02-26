Bristow Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.8 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $353.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.8 million, or $3.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTOL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.