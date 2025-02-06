Bristol Myers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $72…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $72 million.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $12.34 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.58 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.95 billion, or $4.41 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $48.3 billion.

Bristol Myers expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share, with revenue expected to be $45.5 billion.

Bristol Myers shares have risen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 27%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMY

