Brink’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $162.9 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Brink’s expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.25 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Brink’s shares have climbed almost 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

