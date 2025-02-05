BrightView: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $599.2 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $618.4 million.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.75 billion to $2.84 billion.

BrightView shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.10, a rise of 86% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BV

