Bright Horizons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.1 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $674.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.2 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.85 billion to $2.9 billion.

Bright Horizons shares have risen slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $118.99, a rise of 24% in the last 12 months.

