BridgeBio Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $265.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.40. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.31 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $535.8 million, or $2.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $221.9 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

