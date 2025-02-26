Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Wednesday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Dallas, said it had a funds from operations loss of $4.3 million, or 6 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $31.1 million, or 47 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $173.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $15.7 million. Revenue was reported as $728.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.59. A year ago, they were trading at $2.29.

