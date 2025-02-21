Brady: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40.3 million. On…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $40.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $356.7 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.70 per share.

Brady shares have risen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRC

