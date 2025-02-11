Live Radio
BP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 11, 2025, 5:11 AM

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.96 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $48.09 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $381 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $194.63 billion.

BP shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped nearly 5% in the last 12 months.

