Boyd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $170.5 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.92 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $578 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.93 billion.

Boyd shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $78.57, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

