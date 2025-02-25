Boston Beer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $3.38. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.18 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $429.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $402.3 million, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $389.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $59.7 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $8 to $10.50 per share.

