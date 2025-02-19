Borr Drilling: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.3 million.…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $26.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $263.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $82.1 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.01 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.98. A year ago, they were trading at $6.30.

