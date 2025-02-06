BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $405 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $338 million, or $1.50 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.09 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.4 billion to $14 billion.

BorgWarner shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 27%. The stock has fallen nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA

