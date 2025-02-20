Booking Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.…

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $31.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $41.55 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $35.64 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $5.47 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.88 billion, or $172.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.74 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5,018.23, a climb of 36% in the last 12 months.

