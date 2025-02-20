Boardwalk Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Calgary, Alberta, said it had funds from operations of $42.7 million, or 79 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $48.1 million, or a loss of 42 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns residential communities, based in Calgary, Alberta, posted revenue of $113.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $164.8 million. Revenue was reported as $440.3 million.

Boardwalk Real Estate expects full-year funds from operations to be $3.10 to $3.32 per share.

The company’s shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $44.71, a decline of 18% in the last 12 months.

