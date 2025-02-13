Blueprint Medicines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $50 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $50 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $147.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $67.1 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $508.8 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.

