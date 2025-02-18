BlueLinx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.3…

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Marietta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The building products distributor posted revenue of $710.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.1 million, or $6.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.

BlueLinx shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $99.70, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BXC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.