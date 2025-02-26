Bloomin’ Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $79.5…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $79.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $972 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $128 million, or $1.49 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Bloomin’ Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 60 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.40 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have fallen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 57% in the last 12 months.

