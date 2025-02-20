Block: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.92 billion. The…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (XYZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.92 billion.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $6.03 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.9 billion, or $4.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $24.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XYZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XYZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.