Blend Labs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $41.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $49.6 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $162 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $2.47.

