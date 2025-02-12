Blackstone Mortgage: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $37.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 44 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $204.1 million, or $1.17 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $479.1 million.

Blackstone Mortgage shares have climbed almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 1% in the last 12 months.

