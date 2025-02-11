BlackLine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $56.4…

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) — BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $56.4 million.

The Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $161.2 million, or $1.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $653.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 36 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $166 million to $168 million for the fiscal first quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.97 to $2.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $699 million to $705 million.

BlackLine shares have increased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $63.40, an increase of 4% in the last 12 months.

