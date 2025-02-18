Blackbaud: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $334.5 million,…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $334.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $6.82. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The software and services provider in the nonprofit sector posted revenue of $302.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $287 million, or $5.68 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.16 billion.

Blackbaud expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.16 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion.

Blackbaud shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

