Black Stone Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $46.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 18 cents.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271.3 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $433.7 million.

Black Stone Minerals shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.94, a decline of 3% in the last 12 months.

