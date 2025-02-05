Black Hills: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $98.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.37.

The energy company posted revenue of $597.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $273.1 million, or $3.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings to be $4 to $4.20 per share.

Black Hills shares have risen almost 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.07, a rise of 21% in the last 12 months.

