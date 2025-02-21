Blachem: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million.…

MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — MONTVALE, N.J. (AP) — Balchem Corp. (BCPC) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

The Montvale, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $240 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $128.5 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $953.7 million.

Blachem shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 3% in the last 12 months.

